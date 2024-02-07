Vietnam Cybersecurity Market Size, Demand, Growth, Outlook And Statistics 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Vietnam cybersecurity market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.48% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by Offering (Security, Services), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, and Others), and Region.