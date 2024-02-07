United States Flat Glass Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends & Industry Outlook 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the United States flat glass market size reached US$ 19.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by Technology (float glass, sheet glass, rolled glass), product type (basic float glass, toughened glass, coated glass, laminated glass, insulated, extra clear glass, and others), raw material (sand, soda ash, recycled glass, dolomite, limestone, and others), end use (safety and security, solar control, and others), type (fabricated, non-fabricated), end use industry (construction, automotive, solar energy, electronics, and others), and region.