Video Analytics Market Trends 2023-2032, Industry Size, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global video analytics market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during 2024-2032.

Video analytics, also called video content analysis, represents a technological solution that comprises software applications, multiple cameras, artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs, etc., that obtain insights regarding human behavioral patterns and attributes via videos. It provides computerized monitoring, processing, and analysis of video streams in real-time to identify spatial experiences. In line with this, video analytics also offers enhanced security functions to critical infrastructures while automating access control, minimizing staffing requirements, collecting data on customer behavior, etc.

Global Video Analytics Market Trends:

The inflating need for advanced security and surveillance systems is among the key factors stimulating the video analytics market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cyber-attacks and security breaches is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies for financing video analytics solutions to protect citizens from internal and external threats is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the development of advanced video analytics systems for analyzing visual data and detecting post- and real-time events is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning (ML) with video analytics that process the data using algorithms for accurate, reliable, and critical insights, are further bolstering the global market. Additionally, continuous improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructures, the increasing number of shopping malls, movie theaters, stores, hotels, parks, resorts, etc., and extensive R&D activities conducted by key market players are expected to fuel the video analytics market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:



Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)

Intelligent Security Systems Corporation

KiwiSecurity Software GmbH

PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems)

Qognify Inc. Verint Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global video analytics market based on component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-Premises Cloud

Breakup by Application:



Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition Others

Breakup by Architecture Type:



Edge-Based Server-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Breakup by End User:



BFSI

Retail

Critical Infrastructure

Traffic Management

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality and Entertainment

Defense and Security Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

