Saudi Arabia Tire Market Size, Growth, Outlook, Demand & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the Saudi Arabia tire market size reached 22.6 Million Units in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 25.5 Million Units by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.26% during 2024-2032.
The report has segmented the market by type (Radial, Bias), End-Use (OEM, Replacement), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Off-The-Road (OTR)), Size (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Off-The-Road (OTR)), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Region.
Request to Get the Sample Report:
MENAFN07022024004122016232ID1107821870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.