Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis 2024, Industry Size, Share, Growth And Competitive Landscape Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global aviation cyber security market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2032.

Aviation cyber security is a critical aspect of the aviation industry that deals with the protection of information systems, aircraft, and facilities from cyber threats. As aviation systems increasingly rely on digital technology and interconnected networks, they are becoming targets for cybercriminals. Aviation cyber security covers various areas, including flight operations, air traffic control, aircraft systems, and other related infrastructure. It involves implementing security measures to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, preventing unauthorized access, disruption, or damage to these systems.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Trends:

The increasing digitalization in the aviation industry represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the aviation cyber security market across the globe. The incorporation of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics in various aviation operations like navigation, communication, aircraft health monitoring, and passenger service systems, is increasing the potential cyber-attack surface. The rise in cyber threats and attacks is contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating sophistication and frequency of cyber-attacks globally are raising the risk for the aviation industry, which is emphasizing the need for advanced cyber security solutions. Cyber threats are not just limited to data breaches or financial loss but also includes severe implications on physical systems and human life, which is considering the critical nature of aviation.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations and standards by aviation and cybersecurity authorities worldwide is driving the need for enhanced cyber security. Bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are developing guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety and security of aviation operations. Furthermore, the growth of the market is also influenced by technological advancements in cyber security solutions. Developments in encryption technologies, intrusion detection systems, artificial intelligence-based security systems, and threat intelligence platforms are enabling more effective defense mechanisms against cyber threats. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of cloud-based services in the aviation industry, while offering numerous benefits, also presents unique security challenges. This encourages the development and deployment of advanced cloud security solutions. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about the importance of cyber security among aviation stakeholders is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the aviation cyber security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

SITA N.V.

Thales Group Unisys Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aviation cyber security market based on solution type, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:



Threat Intelligence and Response

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Security and Vulnerability Management

Managed Security Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:



Cloud-Based On-Premises

Breakup by Application:



Airline Management

Air Cargo Management

Airport Management Air Traffic Control Management

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

