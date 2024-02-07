25 Killed, 40 Injured In Pakistan Blast Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Deadly blasts have shaken Balochistan just days before Pakistan's elections, claiming the lives of 25 individuals. No group has yet come forward to claim responsibility for the attacks. The explosions, occurring in quick succession, targeted election candidates in the volatile region, resulting in at least 25 fatalities and over 40 injuries.

According to reports, this explosion occurred on Wednesday, February 7th, at an election office of an independent candidate in the“Pishin” area of Balochistan.

Further details of this explosion have not yet been disclosed, and no group has claimed responsibility for it.

This comes amidst a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan on the eve of the country's elections.

Before this incident, at least 10 people were killed in an armed attack by quasi-militants on a police station in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It is worth mentioning that since the start of election campaigns in Pakistan, several election candidates affiliated with various parties in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been killed or injured in armed attacks.

On Thursday, nationwide elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan among 44 parties to win 266 parliamentary seats.

Amid a surge in security threats posed by militants targeting Pakistani officials, politicians, and even the public, this recent attack adds to the escalating tensions surrounding the upcoming elections.

