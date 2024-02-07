Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Industry Report 2023: Market (Excluding China) Is Projected To Reach $458.52 Million By 2032 At A CAGR Of 27.5%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to

The Asia-Pacific ammonia crackers market (excluding China) is projected to reach $458.52 million by 2032, growing at a

CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

A sustainable future is supported by hydrogen and its components, such as ammonia, which are essential to the green transition and natural gas replacement.

Additionally, due to its low volumetric density even when compressed to high pressures or liquefied, hydrogen makes usage as an economically viable energy vector easier in a variety of applications, including industrial and transportation. Hydrogen has been produced near to its delivery and consumption points, requiring little in the way of specialized transportation infrastructure.

The market for ammonia crackers is showing signs of heterogeneity, with large-scale counterparts still in the process of developing and small-scale counterparts at the mature stage. The producers of green hydrogen and green ammonia, technology suppliers, end customers, and primary ammonia cracker manufacturers make up this vibrant ecosystem.

The market is still in its evolutionary stage, with Europe and Asia-Pacific leading the way. These areas are closely followed by China, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of the World, all of which support worldwide innovation and growth in this field.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different cracker types and capacities involved in the ammonia crackers market. The cracker type segment has been segmented into centralized and decentralized. The capacity segment has been segmented into small scale (<_50 />1,000 Nm3/hr). Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the ammonia crackers market based on end user, including heat treatment, metal industry, oil and gas, power generation, mobility, and others. The increasing adoption of ammonia crackers in power generation and mobility sectors is expected to fuel market growth in the future.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific ammonia crackers market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been business partnerships to strengthen their position in the ammonia crackers market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific ammonia crackers market analyzed and profiled in the study involve ammonia cracker producers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the ammonia crackers market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The Asia-Pacific Ammonia Crackers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The Asia-Pacific and Japan region is home to 60% of the world's population, as stated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 2021. The growing population and various government policies aimed toward establishing a sustainable economy in the region are creating a growing demand for metal and metallurgical products, which is supporting the growth of the ammonia crackers market in the region.

The majority of countries in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region are currently developing, and most of them, such as Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, have fewer infrastructures for renewable electricity generation. The region also lacks ammonia cracker production. Therefore, these factors may negatively affect the growth of the ammonia crackers market in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers



Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen

Increased Adoption of Ammonia Crackers in End-User Industries Need for Effective Hydrogen Carrier

Business Challenges



Toxicity of Liquid Ammonia and Trace Amounts of Ammonia in Hydrogen after Decomposition High Cost of Green Hydrogen Production and Requirement of Significant Amount of Energy in Cracking

Business Strategies

Product and Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities



Government Initiatives for Net-Zero Emission Increasing Adoption of Green Hydrogen into Mobility Sector



Some of the prominent names in this market are:



Suzhou Since Gas Technology Co., Ltd.

Nuberg GPD MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

