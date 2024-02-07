Edgewell Personal Care Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Maintains Full Year Outlook

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC ) today announced results for its first fiscal quarter 2024 ended December

31, 2023.



Executive Summary



Net sales were $488.9 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the prior year quarter.

Organic net sales increased 3.1% (Organic basis excludes the favorable impact from currency movements.)

GAAP Diluted net Earnings Per Share ("EPS") were $0.09, compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EPS were $0.24, compared to $0.32 in the prior year quarter.

Ended the first quarter with $214.2 million in cash on hand, access to an additional $206.6 million revolving credit facility and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.8x.

Returned $22.6 million to shareholders in the form of $15.0 million in share repurchases and $7.6 million of dividends in the first quarter. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share on February 1, 2024 for the first quarter.

The Company reports and forecasts results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and has reconciled non-GAAP results and outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measures later in this release. See non-GAAP Financial Measures for a more detailed explanation, including definitions of various non-GAAP terms used in this release. All comparisons used in this release are for the same period in the prior fiscal year unless otherwise stated.



"We had a good start to the fiscal year, with 3% organic net sales growth, and notably strong performance across our international markets, reflective of underlying volume growth and further price execution. Gross margin was a highlight and above our expectations, driven by our ability to realize further productivity savings and gains from improved revenue management. With this good start and strong fundamentals in place, we are on track to meet our previous outlook for both top and bottom line." said Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance reflects the changes we've implemented across our organization, leading to more consistent organic net sales growth, better operational execution, continued efficiency in our supply chain, and increased brand investment behind our strategic priorities. We believe continued focus on our strategic priorities and strong execution positions us to deliver significant value creation for our shareholders."

Fiscal 1Q 2024 Operating Results (Unaudited)

Net sales were $488.9 million in the quarter, an increase of 4.2%, including a $5.5 million favorable impact from currency movements. Organic net sales increased 3.1%, primarily driven by strong performance in international markets across all segments and reflecting growth from higher volumes and pricing across Wet Shave and Grooming, partly offset by lower net sales in North America. In aggregate, organic net sales growth was driven by increased pricing, with volumes essentially flat.

Gross profit

was $197.7 million, as compared to $189.6 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin as a percent of net sales was 40.4%, flat compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin increased 30-basis points, as productivity savings of approximately 380-basis points, the benefit of higher pricing of approximately 210-basis points, and approximately 70-basis points of favorable currency, more than offset core gross inflationary pressures of approximately 70-basis points, transitory cost headwinds related to unfavorable absorption and heightened unit cost inflation trapped in inventory of 520-basis points and 40-basis points of negative mix and other.

Advertising and sales promotion expense ("A&P")

was $48.2 million, or 9.9% of net sales, an increase of $2.3 million, compared to $45.9 million, or 9.8% of net sales in the prior year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A")

was $103.3 million, or 21.1% of net sales, as compared to $95.7 million, or 20.4% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales increased 110-basis points, primarily driven by higher people and incentive compensation expenses, and the impact of unfavorable currency movements.



The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and re-positioning expenses of $6.8 million in the quarter, consisting largely of severance and related costs in support of cost efficiency programs, $0.7 million in acquisition and integration costs related to the Billie acquisition, and $0.1 million of other costs.

Operating income, was $26.1 million, inclusive of a $4.1 million favorable impact from currency movements, compared to $31.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income was $35.7 million, or 7.3% of net sales, compared to $37.3 million, or 8.0% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin decreased 70-basis points, or 150-basis points in constant currency, primarily reflecting higher marketing and

SG&A expenses.



Interest expense associated with debt

was $19.8 million, compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense was the result of a lower overall debt balance on the Company's revolving credit facility, partially offset by higher interest rates.

Other expense (income), net was $0.3 million of expense compared to $5.0 million of income in the prior year quarter. The change compared to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by lower foreign currency hedge gains.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 20.1% compared to 27.0% in the prior year period. The adjusted effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 22.8%, down from the prior year period adjusted effective tax rate of 26.4%. The fiscal 2024 adjusted effective tax rate reflects a more favorable mix of earnings in lower tax rate jurisdictions compared to the prior year and the impact of a change in the Company's prior estimates.

GAAP net earnings were $4.8 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to $12.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net earnings were $12.0 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $16.5 million or $0.32 per share in the prior year quarter. Currency movements in the quarter had no impact on adjusted EPS, as the currency benefits within operating profit were offset by currency-related losses included in other expense (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA was $57.2 million, inclusive of a $0.2 million unfavorable currency impact, compared to $64.5 million in the prior year quarter.



Net cash used by operating activities

was $72.9 million

for the three months ending December

31, 2023, compared to $86.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in cash used was largely driven by a lower net working capital build.

Capital Allocation

On February 1, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the first fiscal quarter. The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2024. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company paid dividends totaling $7.6 million to stockholders.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company completed share repurchases of approximately 0.4 million shares at a total cost of $15.0 million. As of December

31, 2023, the Company had 4.2

million shares of common stock available for repurchase in the future under the Board's 2018 authorization.

Fiscal 1Q 2024 Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)

Wet Shave (Men's Systems, Women's Systems, Disposables, and Shave Preps)

Net sales increased $26.4 million, or 9.6%. Organic net sales increased $22.4 million or 8.1%, reflecting growth across Men's and Women's Systems, Disposables and Shave Preps. Sales were driven by strong volume and price growth in most international markets, with notable growth in key Asian markets. Wet Shave segment profit increased $18.0 million, or 50.4%. Organic segment profit, excluding the favorable impact from currency increased $14.4 million, or 40.3%, reflecting higher net sales and higher gross margins.

Sun and Skin Care (Sun Care, Wet Ones, Bulldog, Jack Black and Cremo)

Net sales increased $2.5 million, or 2.2%. Organic net sales increased $1.0 million, or 0.9%, driven by mid-single-digit Sun Care growth across both North America and International markets, partly offset by slightly lower sales in Men's Grooming and Wet One's. Sun and Skin segment profit decreased $14.6 million. Organic segment profit decreased $15.1 million primarily driven by lower gross profit resulting from significantly higher inflation related costs.

Feminine Care (Tampons, Pads, and Liners)

Net sales decreased $9.1 million, or 11.2% with minimal currency impact, largely driven by a decline in Tampons, reflective of the comparison to last year's competitive product out-of-stocks and further retailer inventory reductions this fiscal quarter. Segment profit decreased $4.6 million, or 38.7%. Organic segment profit decreased $4.5 million, or 37.9%, primarily driven by lower sales and the resulting impact on gross profit.

Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook assumptions for fiscal 2024:



Reported net sales are expected to increase in the range of approximately 1% to 3%

Includes an estimated 60-basis point negative impact from currency movements

Organic net sales are expected to increase approximately 2% to 4%

GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.40

Includes: Restructuring and re-positioning charges*, Acquisition and integration costs, Sun Care reformulation, and Other costs

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.85



Includes an estimated $0.20 EPS unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements



Adjusted gross margin is expected to increase approximately 80-basis points to the prior year



The EPS outlook reflects the impact of share repurchases of approximately $50 million

Expect approximately 65% (previously 70%) of adjusted earnings to be generated in the 2nd half of the fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $340 to $352 million

Includes an estimated $14 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes

Other Expense, net is expected to be approximately $3 million

Interest expense associated with debt is expected to be approximately $78 million

Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 22%

Total depreciation and amortization expense expected to be approximately $93 million

Capital expenditures expected to be approximately 2.5% to 3.0% of net sales Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $170 million

* In fiscal 2024, the Company is taking specific actions to strengthen its operating model, simplify the organization and

improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency through restructuring and re-positioning actions. As a result of these actions, the Company expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $19 million for the full fiscal year.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements . This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "expectation," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "estimate," "plan," "target," "predict," "likely," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook," or other similar words or phrases. These statements are not based on historical facts, but instead reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events, including, without limitation, the future earnings and performance of Edgewell or any of its businesses. Many factors outside our control could affect the realization of these estimates. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. The Company cannot assure you that any of its expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this document are only made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it presently considers immaterial could significantly affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include those detailed from time to time in the Company's publicly filed documents, including in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 28, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While the Company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the U.S., this discussion also includes non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" or "organic" and exclude items which are considered by the Company as unusual or non-recurring and which

may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Company's financial results in any particular period. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of measures related to the Company's fiscal 2024 financial outlook, are included within the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included with this release.

This non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses this non-GAAP information internally to make operating decisions and believes it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating results. The information can also be used to perform analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by the types of items that are excluded. This non-GAAP information is a component in determining management's incentive compensation. Finally, the Company believes this information provides a higher degree of transparency. The following provides additional detail on the Company's non-GAAP measures:



The Company utilizes "adjusted" non-GAAP measures including gross profit, SG&A, operating income, income taxes, net earnings, diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA to internally make operating decisions.



Constant currency measures are calculated by removing the impact of translational and transactional foreign currencies changes, net of foreign currency hedges compared to the prior year. Transactional foreign currency changes are driven by foreign legal entities' transactions not denominated in local currency.

The Company analyzes its net sales and segment profit on an organic basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Organic net sales and organic segment profit exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency and the impact of acquisitions.



Segment profit will be impacted by fluctuations in translation and transactional foreign currency. The impact of currency was applied to segments using management's best estimate.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capital expenditures plus collections of deferred purchase price of accounts receivable sold and proceeds from sales of fixed assets. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings adjusted for the net impact of non-cash impairments. Net debt is defined as gross debt less cash. Net debt leverage ratio is defined as net debt less cash divided by trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

Basis of Presentation. Please refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 28, 2023, for a revision of previously issued consolidated financial statements, which may impact year over year results or future estimates included in this release.