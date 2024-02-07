Hsu Fu Chi's New Year Candy Now Available In Costco Warehouses In The California Bay Area Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year approaches, Chinese nationally renowned classic snack brand Hsu Fu Chi is excited to announce that its sweets and pastry products are now available for purchase at Costco stores throughout the Bay Area in the United States. The brand has introduced traditional Chinese sweets, including Crispy Peanut Candy

and Nougat Candy, adding a new flavor to the local consumers' festive celebrations. This represents a significant stride for Hsu Fu Chi to penetrate the mainstream American market as Costco is one of the most emblematic local retailers in the United States.

"We are excited to introduce traditional Chinese sweets, such as Crispy Peanut Candy, to more consumers in the United States. The Lunar New Year provides the perfect opportunity, as Hsu Fu Chi is a brand renowned for creating 'New Year Candy' within the Chinese community," said Huang Yi, Head of International Business

at Hsu Fu Chi. "Our goal is to make Crispy Peanut Candy, a unique product of Hsu Fu Chi, a staple in Lunar New Year celebrations worldwide. Having our products now available at Costco not only broadens our market scope, but also sets the stage for the introduction of more popular Hsu Fu Chi products to American consumers in the near future."

Hsu Fu Chi has successfully established an extensive distribution network throughout the United States, encompassing most supermarkets. The brand has made its mark by launching in Walmart in 2023, and has also partnered with Weee!, America's largest online Asian supermarket, as well as Yami, an online Asian marketplace in the United States. This strategic expansion has resulted in Hsu Fu Chi achieving significant growth in the North American market for two consecutive years.

Costco has stringent criteria for the brands it stocks. Hsu Fu Chi's inclusion in Costco's offerings indicates that mainstream American consumers acknowledge and appreciate the brand's products as well as their quality and flavors.

Established in 1992, Hsu Fu Chi has a rich history spanning over three decades. Recognized as a must-have of Lunar New Year celebrations, Hsu Fu Chi's products are loved by Chinese people at home and abroad and continue to earn appreciation from diverse consumer demographics. Hsu Fu Chi boasts an extensive range of over 1200 product varieties, with Crispy Peanut Candy standing out as a unique offering from the brand. The brand's primary production facility has an impressive daily production capacity of over 1600 tons, manufacturing a variety of sweets including candies, pastries, Sachima, chocolates, and jellies.

In addition to the United States, Hsu Fu Chi's New Year products will also be accessible in prominent Canadian supermarkets such as Walmart, Sobeys, and Loblaws. Beyond North America, the brand also experienced significant growth in the Southeast Asian market in 2023. Its candies and New Year products have gained popularity and are available in local chain supermarkets such as Lotus's and Aeon in Malaysia. Furthermore, its gummy candies have gained considerable popularity in Vietnam.

The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution in its 78th session to officially recognize the Lunar New Year as a UN holiday. This will be reflected in its calendar of conferences and meetings starting from 2024. This recognition implies that the Lunar New Year, a time for spreading goodwill and happiness, will be celebrated by more people globally.

Hsu Fu Chi's candies and pastries products, which are considered essential for this traditional Chinese festival, are gaining increased global popularity as more people join in the Lunar New Year celebrations. In 2024, Hsu Fu Chi plans to expand its presence in international markets by establishing more local channels.

SOURCE Hsu Fu Chi