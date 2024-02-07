Care Management Solution Market Is Set To Reach USD 42.8 Billion By 2030 With CAGR Of 14.5% | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Care Management Solution Market was valued USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Care Management Solution Market” , by Type (Software [Integrated care management software, Standalone software {Disease, Utilization, Case, Others}], Services [Professional services {Care management assessment, Healthcare Consulting, Integrating & Implementing, Support & Maintenance), Component (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End-user (Hospitals, Accountable care organisations, Health Insurance Providers, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Care Management Solution Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 14.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 42.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 14.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW allscripts heaalthcare solutions Altruista health Sample of Companies Covered AssreCare Casenet cerner

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Care Management Solution Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Care Management Solution market occupies a essential role in the contemporary health industry. Health care is the prevention, treatment, and management of illness and the preservation of mental and physical well-being through the services offered by the medical, nursing, and allied health professions. According to the World Health Organization, health care embraces all the goods and services designed to promote health, including“preventive, curative and palliative interventions, whether directed to individuals or to populations”. The organized provision of such services may constitute a health care system. Value-driven outcomes rely upon using evidence-based care practice guidelines to direct complex chronic illness care and decrease the variability of care provided across settings and providers. These guidelines focus on maintaining health as well as optimally providing DM. Care managers are key to developing and monitoring these guide- lines. Care management plays an essential part of achieving positive health outcomes by helping clients optimize skills of self-care, such as how to assess and manage symptoms, or who to call for changes in their condition, as well as supporting informed and timely health care decision making to achieve value-driven health outcomes.

Major Vendors in the Global Care Management Solution Market:



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Altruista Health

AssreCare

Casenet

Cerner

Conduent

Datamatics Global Services Limited

Envolve Health

Epic Systems Corporation

Health Catalyst

i2i Population

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Pegasystems

Virtual Health ZeOmega

Increase efficiency in health care delivery

Active patient engagement in healthcare is critical for improving treatment adherence, disease management, and overall well-being. Measurement of patient-reported outcomes and focus on strategies such as personalized communication and visual aids help providers improve healthcare value. This approach enhances not only clinical care but also the patient experience, satisfaction, and overall outcomes. Providing comprehensive patient data not only empowers patients by identifying areas for engagement improvement but also enables healthcare professionals to implement evidence-based policies. Healthcare workers can develop trust and strengthen patient-provider relationships by actively incorporating patients in decision-making and care planning. Engaged patients often express higher levels of satisfaction and a sense of ownership in their healthcare journey. Patient engagement encourages a patient-centered approach in which patients' preferences and interests are recognized and respected. This cooperative partnership fosters trust increases communication and boosts patient satisfaction.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Lower the cost of treatment

Enhanced patient outcomes

Increase in collaborations to improve technology Increase efficiency in health care delivery

Opportunities:



Boost in care management due to AI

Growth personalized and effective treatments

Shift in high quality health content Growth in technological advancement

Boost in care management due to AI

AI presents a wealth of opportunities to health care, where it can be used to enhance a variety of common medical processes – from diagnosing diseases to identifying the best treatment plans for patients facing critical illnesses like cancer. Robotic surgical equipment outfitted with AI can help surgeons better perform surgeries by decreasing their physical fluctuations and providing updated information during the operation. AI provides a number of benefits to the field of health care, the professionals working within it, and the patients that interact with it every day. While health care professionals can expect lower operational costs due to improved decision-making and more efficient automated services, providers can leverage the technology to design bespoke treatment plans and diagnose conditions more quickly and accurately than they could alone. Patients can expect potentially improved health outcomes and lower costs resulting from more efficient health services.

North America dominates the market for In-flight wi-fi service.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Care Management Solution market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The adoption of programs to shift the risk burden from payers to, initiatives to promote healthcare, and the need for care management by the desire to save healthcare that are majorly driving the solutions in increasing. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer with a host of airlines already offering the service to their passengers.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Care Management Solution market. Improvement of healthcare facilities due to rapid economic development witnessed in emerging countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is one of the high-impact rendering drivers. Rising interest and investments by prominent industry players and ongoing collaborative efforts are also responsible for regional growth. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making health services increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the health processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

The ACOs Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

ACOs include experience of care, population health, and per capita cost of health care. Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers, who come together voluntarily to give coordinated high quality care to the Medicare patients they serve. Coordinated care helps ensure that patients, especially the chronically ill, get the right care at the right time, with the goal of avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors. When an ACO succeeds in both delivering high-quality care and spending health care dollars more wisely, it will share in the savings it achieves for the Medicare program.

Segmentations Analysis of Care Management Solution Market: -



By Type Software













Integrated care management Software





Standalone Software







Disease Management







Utilization Management







Case Management Others



Services













Professional Services







Care management assessment







Healthcare Consulting







Integrating & Implementation





Support & Maintenance Managed Services

By Component







Web-based



Cloud-based On-premise

By End user







Hospitals & Clinics



Accountable Care Organizations



Health Insurance Providers Other



By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

