Indigenous Community Shambo Porvenir And Ocho Sur: A Pact For Preservation And Sustainable Development

Execution of Forest Conservation Agreement

Shambo Porvenir Native Community

In Ucayali region, a landmark agreement has left a significant mark in the pursuit of conservation of our precious natural resources and sustainable development

- Bruno Tangoa - Chief of Native CommunityPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shipibo Konibo native community of Shambo Porvenir and the company Ocho Sur have joined in a pact that not only focuses on protecting forests, but is also committed to improving the quality of life of the local population.Forest and Community ConservationThe core of this agreement lies in the preservation of 803.65 hectares of forests over a period of 25 years. In return for this commitment made by the Shambo Porvenir community to protect local flora and fauna, Ocho Sur will provide an annual economic incentive. This investment is intended to support forest management and care, while raising the standard of living of the local population. Bruno Tangoa, Head of the native community of Shambo Porvenir, shares his perspective: "With that economic income, we can meet some of the needs of the community; that is the most important thing, because the benefit is not only for a few, nor for the authorities, but for the entire population."This approach reflects the spirit of collaboration and commitment to ensuring that benefits reach everyone.A global ImpactThis agreement is not only about protecting a valuable ecosystem, but also addressing a critical global challenge: climate change. Forests play an essential role in carbon capture and stabilization of the global climate. By conserving these forests in Ucayali, Shambo Porvenir and Ocho Sur are contributing to the fight against climate change and the well-being of the entire planet. Michael Spoor, general manager of Ocho Sur, highlights the relevance of this collaboration by stating that this type of agreement marks a milestone in the Ucayali region and could serve as a role model for others. It is a testament to the power of community and private enterprise cooperation to drive sustainable development and protect our natural heritage.Environmental ResponsibilityThis agreement is not only a sample of cooperation between a native community and private enterprise, but also a testament to Ocho Sur's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has demonstrated that a balance between sustainable production and the conservation of natural resources is possible, and that this balance is critical to ensuring a prosperous and healthy future.The agreement between Indigenous Community Shambo Porvenir and Ocho Sur represents a significant step towards forest conservation in the Peruvian Jungle. Beyond protecting valuable ecosystems, this agreement highlights the importance of collaborations between communities and private companies to promote sustainable development. Reminding us that we can achieve a balance between the conservation of our natural resources and economic progress.The pact between Shambo Porvenir and Ocho Sur is an inspiring example of how forest preservation and sustainable development can go hand in hand.La República

Historic Forest Conservation Agreement in Peruvian Jungle