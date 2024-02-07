Flower Turbines Announces 15 Days Till Funding Round Closes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Colored EcoRoof Energy Hub

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

Large Size Turbine

Flower Turbines Announces 15 Days Till Equity Crowdfunding Round Closes

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines approaches the end of its fourth round of equity crowdfunding Regulation A+ in 15 days. Two earlier rounds sold out.Investment in Flower Turbines can be made at /Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Flower Turbines' small-scale, aesthetically pleasing wind turbines are designed to start at low wind speeds, thrive in high winds, and actually boost each other's performance when installed in close proximity to one another. This unique, proprietary technology has been celebrated by Pepperdine University as one factor in making it one of the top-ten most fundable companies.Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its“Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb.“We believe we have the technology, with 30 patents in multiple countries, and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: #- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

