County Of Inyo, CA, Partners With Opengov To Take Permitting Online And Revolutionize The Process

The new system will expedite the approval process, enhance service delivery with faster turnaround times, and provide 24/7 online capabilities for residents.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking to overcome the hurdles of manual steps and an Excel-based permitting process, the County of Inyo, CA, embarked on a journey to find a more efficient and modern solution for its permitting operations. After a comprehensive evaluation of available technologies, the County chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located 30 minutes from Los Angeles, the County of Inyo was determined to enhance service delivery for its residents. The search for a new digital services platform led the County to prioritize solutions that could offer an online permit portal to residents and automate cross-departmental internal approvals. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the clear choice for the County, impressing with its comprehensive solution that promised not only to eliminate the need for handwritten documents but also to ensure a seamless experience for both residents and staff.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the County of Inyo is set to experience a transformation in permitting and licensing operations. The new system will expedite the permit approval process, enhance service delivery with faster turnaround times, and provide 24/7 online self-service capabilities for residents. Additionally, the integrated online payment system and in-field update features are expected to significantly streamline the County's interactions with residents and developers, marking a significant step forward in modernizing the County's approach to permitting and licensing.The County of Inyo joins a vast network of public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov to revolutionize their work processes with cloud-based software, specifically tailored to meet the dynamic needs of government entities.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

