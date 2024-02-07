Blancco Collaborates With Lenovo To Improve Customers' Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Blancco data erasure extends capabilities of Lenovo's ThinkShield security portfolio offering enterprises an added extra layer of data protection and compliance

- Jim Elder, Blancco Vice President of Global Pathways. AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blancco Technology Group , an industry leader in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced a global collaboration with Lenovo. A component of Lenovo's ThinkShield security portfolio, Blancco data erasure provides enterprises with proven, audit-ready, and regulation-compliant data sanitization software and process workflows. The solution renders data permanently unrecoverable from active networks, endpoint devices, and decommissioned IT assets.Lenovo ThinkShield Data Erasure by Blancco addresses the need for enterprises to manage the exponential growth of data that increases their threat risk, liability, and data management costs. It also minimizes manual procedures for tracking, erasing, and reporting on a wide range of IT assets and storage devices.Blancco provides Lenovo's enterprise customers with the ability to sanitize data that's no longer needed, including redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data. Not only does this allow enterprises to minimize data storage needs, it also enhances data security by reducing an organization's attack surface across storage and endpoint devices.“The pandemic changed the way we work, which, in turn, changed the rules of security. Corporate data was no longer protected behind the security perimeter. We knew we also needed to provide a comprehensive security portfolio to address these new challenges,” said Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.“Blancco's data erasure enables us to provide our customers with a security offering that includes the ability to eradicate files and folders within or across almost any device, including drives, LUNs, removable media, mobile, endpoint devices, servers, and the cloud.”Incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into data deletion processes is a pivotal facet of contemporary digital practices, particularly concerning the circular economy surrounding devices.Baiati said, "Blancco data erasure not only safeguards sensitive information but also plays a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability and ethical practices."This comprehensive approach to security and sustainability aligns with the growing trend of integrating ESG into more facets of business operations. By prioritizing responsible data deletion, organizations using ThinkShield actively contribute to a circular economy, fostering ethical and sustainable practices in the management of digital devices.Lenovo ThinkShield Data Erasure by Blancco also enables organizations to meet the world's most stringent data protection regulations. Approved by 14 governing bodies and supporting compliance with more than 25 standards, Blancco's data erasure creates and stores reports for compliance, audits, reporting, verification, and retention purposes. These reports are protected and digitally signed to prove regulatory compliance.“We're delighted to work with Lenovo to enhance the capabilities of its ThinkShield security offering,” said Jim Elder, Blancco Vice President of Global Pathways.“Through our collaboration, we'll work with Lenovo to address customer pain points, including protecting data through the reduction of the threat footprint, minimizing manual processes, and meeting compliance with global data privacy laws and regulations.”“No organization is immune to the growing number of security threats, including the rise of AI-generated cyberattacks,” said Jon Mellon, President of Global Sales, Marketing & Field Operations at Blancco.“As part of Lenovo ThinkShield, we'll provide companies with an added layer of protection throughout the data lifecycle. In addition, we can help organizations achieve their sustainability goals by using data sanitization to prepare used IT assets for the circular economy rather than destroying devices and contributing to the global e-waste crisis.”Organizations wanting more information about ThinkShield Data Erasure by Blancco may reach out directly at .

