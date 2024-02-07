Jobma Recognized As A Category Top Performer By Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma has been recognized as a Top Performer in Video Interviewing Category in SourceForge's Winter 2024 Awards.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, INDIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading video interviewing platform , announced today that it has been recognized as a Top Performer in SourceForge's Winter 2024 awards. SourceForge is the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews on SourceForge. This is a big achievement as Jobma has been selected from over 90,000 products.Jobma winning the Top Performer Award in the video interviewing category is a testament to the company's dedication to user satisfaction and providing an unmatched video interviewing experience to businesses and candidates.To win the Winter 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, demonstrating the utmost quality that Jobma delivers to its customers.“Jobma is honored to be recognized as Winter 2024 Top Performer by SourceForge in the video interviewing category,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“This achievement reflects our dedication to continuously improving our video interviewing platform and delivering impactful solutions. By empowering businesses and candidates alike, we strive to shape a more efficient and effective hiring landscape.”Logan Abbott, President at SourceForge, said“It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2024 Top Performers on SourceForge. Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Winter in the Video Interviewing category, and their large number of excellent user reviews are proof of the outstanding solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”Jobma's video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. The product's recognition as the Top Performer in the video interviewing software category by SourceForge makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for businesses globally.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. The platform features a variety of software tools available to businesses, tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its AI features , easy-to-use interface, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for user data.For more information about Jobma, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

