Kuwait FM Receives Congratulation Call From Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday a phone call from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, congratulating him on his new post.
During the phone conversation, Al-Saud expressed his best wishes and success for the minister and looked forward to closely working with him in a way that contributes to strengthening and enhancing relations between the two countries and joint Gulf action. (end)
