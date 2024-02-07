Cuban Art Exhibition Turn Thine Eyes Of Mercy Toward Us. Living Heritage

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami, Florida Feb 7, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The CubaOcho Museum and Performing Arts Center in the city of Miami opens its doors to the exhibition " Turn thine eyes of mercy toward us. Living Heritage ", a group exhibition that brings together artworks of Cuban artists from inside and outside the island as well as pieces of great patrimonial value from the historical heritage on the iconography of Our Lady of Charity, belonging to the private collections of Roberto Ramos and Wilfredo Allen.

The oldest known painting of the Virgen del Cobre stands out in the exhibition, an anonymous canvas dating from around 1750. Among other pieces are those by René Portocarrero, Cundo Bermudez, Tiburcio Lorenzo, Manuel Mesa, and other masters of the Cuban visual arts.

The group exhibit includes 28 works that reveal the characteristic diversity of contemporary art in Cuba today. Generational, aesthetic, technical, and expressive diversity in which each of the participating artists has given free rein to their creativity to create this tribute.

The curator of the exhibition, Elmer Castillo, says that this project was born in Havana on September 8, 2023, and that it served as inspiration for the tribute that was made to the 50th anniversary of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity in Miami. "Our small tribute to the Mother of all Cubans also reaches every corner where there is a son of this archipelago, a separated family, a devotee of Oshun, a prisoner, an influencer, in short, to all those who in some way or another always seek protection under the mantle of Cachita" said Elmer Castillo.

At CubaOcho Center you can explore a diverse range of images ranging from the classic "Virgencita del Cobre" to altarpieces, light boxes, acrylic prints, and chapels dedicated to Oshun, to whom along with Charity are offered sunflowers throughout the exhibition space, where the works“Sunflowers for Oshun”, a tribute by actor Jorge Perugorría to the 30th anniversary of the film Strawberry and Chocolate are exhibited.

The exhibition "Turn thine eyes toward us. Living heritage" will open its doors on February 8, 2024, at 7 pm in CubaOcho and will be open to the public with free access until March 8, 2024, when it will end with a great party dedicated to the Cuban women and the presentation of the audiovisual catalog memories of the exhibition accompanied by texts by the historian of the Virgin of Charity, Emilio Cueto.

List of artists in group exhibition

-Alan Pulzant

- Alicia de la Campa

- Alicia Leal

- Andrey Quintana

- Arian Irsula

- Carlos Eloy

-Carlos Guzman

-Dayron Gallardo

- Eduardo Abela

- Elmer Castillo

- Ernesto Cordova

- Ismael de la Caridad

- Jesús Nodarse

- Jorge Perugorría

- Liliana Cortina

- Niels Reyes

- Ricardo Castro

- Yanzel Medina

- Yasbel Perez

List of artists in patrimonial exhibition Roberto Ramos Collection

- Anonymous, Circa 1750

- Ernesto García Peña

-Manuel Mesa

- Rene Portocarrero

- Roberto Diago

- Tiburcio Lorenzo

List of artists in patrimonial exhibition Wilfredo O. Allen Collection

- Cesar Beltran

- Juan Manuel Velasquez

- Orlando Rodriguez Barea

WHERE

Exhibition Venue: CubaOcho Museum and Performing Arts Center

1465 SW 8 St. #106

Miami. Fl. 33135. The U.S.

WHEN

FEBRUARY 8, 2024 7 PM UNTIL MARCH 8, 2024

For more information visit

ABOUT CUBAOCHO

CubaOcho is considered a pillar of the art renaissance in Little Havana. It is a museum and meeting space where visual arts, music, dance, cigars, and mojitos come together.

Art lovers can contemplate the large collection of Cuban art from the 19th century and the early and mid-20th century while enjoying an authentic island cocktail. In addition to its art collection, Cubaocho also houses a research bookstore.

Live entertainment also abounds at CubaOcho, from salsa bands to Latin jam sessions to Cuban jazz legends.

Open to the public every day from 11 am to midnight.

PRESS CONTACT FOR THE EXPO

Mariela Alba de Fresneda

Telephone: +1 786 634 0145

email: ...