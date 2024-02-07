Gifts World Expo: Eastern Grace, Exquisite Presents Where Trends Meet Tradition!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The 24th edition of the premier Gifts Sourcing Platform in India is set to take place 16-18

February 2024 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan(Milan Mela),Kolkata

Kolkata, 3 February 2024, In a historic step towards expanding its footprints, Gifts World Expo, Kolkata 2024 India's premier gifting and promotional solutions exhibition, is set to make its much-awaited debut in the vibrant city of Kolkata. Scheduled to take place from February 16 -18, 2024, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela), this inaugural edition in Kolkata promises to be a landmark event for businesses on the lookout for an expanding market in Eastern India.

This unique event fosters cultural exchange, serving as a catalyst for economic growth by

boosting local economies through increased business activities. Collaboration is encouraged, creating opportunities for partnerships that transcend borders. Be part of this industry gathering to witness the burgeoning success and rise of the eastern Indian gifting industry.

The increasing prevalence of corporate gifting in Eastern India, notably in Kolkata, can be traced to several factors. The city's status as a major business hub with diverse industries has heightened the demand for corporate gifting. The festive season further fuels the growth of the gifting industry in the region. A significant surge in personalized gifting, witnessing a 25% year-on-year growth, reflects a preference for customized gifts tailored to recipients' specific needs. The escalating demand for promotional gifts in Eastern India underscores their role in enhancing brand awareness and customer engagement. From world-class products to innovative gifting concepts, this event promises to redefine your perception of Corporate, Celebration & Festive gifting.

Join us at the show floor where business opportunities meet cultural richness, and innovation takes center stage. Gifts World Expo brings a range of Promotional and customized solutions from India's Renowned Brands The exhibition presents a vivid arena of gifting and promotional solutions from over 100 exhibitors and 500+ renowned brands, showcasing 5000+ products conveniently exhibited on a single stage. This opportunity not only expands the reach of businesses but also significantly enhances brand visibility, attracting a broader target audience and leaving a lasting impression.

This is the 1st edition in Eastern India, bringing its legacy to Kolkata, experiencing remarkable growth year after year. Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela), Kolkata, is a vibrant cultural venue located in the heart of the city, ensuring a pleasant experience for visitors.

Himani Gulati (Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.) shared her viewpoint and stated that

," This expansion into Eastern India signifies our commitment to nurturing growth and collaboration within the industry, opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships.

Gaurav Juneja (Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.) laid stress on the fact that“The show

hosts a diverse range of products on display, creating a hub of inspiration and innovation. He invited businesses to join this exciting journey, exploring the uncharted territories of the Eastern India market.”

We extend our heartfelt appreciation for the enduring collaboration with (Corporate Gifts

Association of India, (CGAI), is dedicated to promoting the well-being of the corporate gifting

industry. Our first-ever partnership with the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, (CWBTA), anticipates a fruitful collaboration, representing over 10 Lakh traders in their fold.

This expansive show caters to a diverse audience, including brand and product managers from advertising agencies, and decision-makers in pharmaceutical, software, FMCG, and various other sectors. Attendees encompass those from boutiques, department stores, distributors, duty-free and travel retailers, event companies, professionals in the gift industry, government agency buyers, home and lifestyle stores, the hospitality sector, multinational corporations, specialized retailers, overseas buyers, etc.

Designed with a focus on corporate buyers seeking bulk sourcing, Gifts World Expo stands out as the sole platform offering an extensive array within every budget and gifting category – all conveniently gathered under one roof. It is crucial to note that this event is exclusively for business visitors and not geared toward retail sales enthusiasts.

Gifts World Expo 2024 presents a varied display range providing exquisite solutions for infinite gifting needs and each segment has been drafted to the utmost perfection. From Corporate Gifts From premiums, Beauty, Health & Wellness Gifts, to Gourmet Hampers and Custom Branding Machinery, the expo showcases a comprehensive array of options. Electronic Gadgets; Home Appliances, Awards & Rewards, Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings, and Housewares; and Kitchen Appliances form integral parts of this showcase. Innovative Gifting Boxes, present practical and creative solutions and the expo also highlights Premium Gifts, Gold & Silver Gifts, Luxury Gifts & Lifestyle Products, and Celebration & Festive Gifts, ensuring varied gifting options.

Every segment promises a masterpiece of distinction. For more information, please visit



About the Organizer

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. stands as an internationally renowned exhibition company holding a legacy of over four decades in the advertising industry, bridging more than 27 years in publishing and establishing a notable presence of 20 years in the realm of exhibitions. The organization has orchestrated a portfolio of over 100 pioneering trade exhibitions across diverse segments, complemented by the publication of esteemed magazines and advertising trade directories. Our track record includes the successful execution of exhibitions across prominent locations in India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.

Further information can be accessed on our official website: