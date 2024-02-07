Russian Military Shells Village In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian military shelled the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region, and a 62-year-old man was wounded.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this to Ukrinform.
"In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka," the statement said.
Read also:
Civilian killed in Kherson
region as result of morning shelling of Tokarivka
As noted, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
As reported, the Russian army fired 37 times in the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person.
MENAFN07022024000193011044ID1107821776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.