Russian Military Shells Village In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian military shelled the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region, and a 62-year-old man was wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka," the statement said.

Civilian killed inregion as result of morning shelling of Tokarivka

As noted, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

As reported, the Russian army fired 37 times in the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person.