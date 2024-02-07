Unexploded Enemy Missile Discovered In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile was found in the Stryi district of the Lviv region, 400 meters from residential buildings, which was shot down by the air defense system, but did not detonate.

The head of the Lviv Regional Air Defense Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In one of the villages of the Mykolaivka community in the Stryi district, 400 meters from residential buildings, we found the fragments of a missile that did not detonate. This is the missile that was shot down by our air defense forces. Explosive experts arrived at the scene," Kozytskyi wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged the residents of the region not to approach or touch such a 'find' under any circumstances. The debris can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102.

As reported, in the Lviv region, during a morning air raid, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a missile near Sambir, and another hit an industrial building in Drohobych, where a fire broke out and has now been extinguished.

In total, Russians used 64 means of air attack in Ukraine this morning - strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. As a result of combat operations, 44 air targets were destroyed by the Air Force and Defense Forces.