Omani Press Highlights Kuwait Amir's Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Oman's daily newspapers highlighted the ongoing visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Sultanate of Oman and his meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq.

This visit would mark a critical moment for the bilateral relations, as His Highness the Amir and the Sultan attended on Wednesday the opening of the Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries, one of the biggest investment projects between the two Gulf countries.

Omanآ's Al-Watan newspaper said that the visit will launch a new phase of the Kuwaiti-Omani relationships, given the shared interests and perspectives the two countries share.

It added that the Kuwaiti-Omani relationship, which is a regional and national model to follow, have been strengthened due to the commonality between them, like the diplomatic sense that is built on wisdom, good neighbourliness and respect for States' sovereignty as well as the aspiration of both countries to achieve greater prosperity and development.

Omanآ's Al-Masar newspaper reported that the official and traditional reception ceremony given to His Highness the Amir reflected the deeply rooted historical relationship.

It noted that the official talks between the two countries highlighted the close bond of kinship between Oman and Kuwait and reinforced the bilateral cooperation.

Al-Roya newspaper affirmed the importance of His Highness the Amirآ's official visit to Sultanate of Oman, with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq having been at the airport to warmly welcome His Highness the Amir.

It highlighted the exchange of medals between both leaders as evidence of appreciation for the distinguished achievements and efforts that bond the two countries. (end)

nfa









MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107821767