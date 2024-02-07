(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegan cosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 5.87 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The vegan cosmetics market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Coty Inc, Debenhams Plc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Lush Retail Ltd., MAV Beauty Brands Inc., Milk Makeup LLC, MO MI by Modern Minerals Inc., Natura International Inc., New Earth Beauty LLC, New Milani Group LLC, Pacifica Beauty LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PUIG S.L., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, Unilever PLC, Yes To Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Coty Inc - The company offers cruelty-free cosmetics under the brands KylieSkin and Sally Hansen.

The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Skin care, Hair care, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



Europe,

comprising nations like the UK, Germany, France, and Russia, is poised to contribute significantly, about 36% , to the global growth of the Vegan Cosmetics Market. The UK leads in cruelty-free cosmetics sales, with a notable increase in the vegan population. Strict regulations banning animal testing in cosmetics, coupled with rising consumer awareness, drive the demand for cruelty-free products. Certification by organizations like PETA and EVU further boosts the regional market's growth trajectory.



By distribution channel, the

offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Vegan makeup brands are thriving in the

booming vegan beauty industry

The Vegan Cosmetics industry encompasses a range of cruelty-free beauty products, including plant-based cosmetics and vegan skincare. With a focus on ethical and eco-friendly beauty, these non-animal testing cosmetics cater to the growing demand for natural and sustainable beauty products. Vegan makeup brands are thriving in this booming vegan beauty industry, offering consumers a wide array of ethical choices.

