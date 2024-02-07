(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery” or the“Company”), a leading online lottery services provider announces a software purchase agreement (the“Agreement”) with WA, a prominent B2B iGaming solutions provider. The announcement was made at ICE London 2024.



The Agreement, combined with an operational partnership, will expand Lottery's operations across Africa, the Pacific Region, Brazil, and other parts of Latin America, marking a new era in its global growth strategy.

Under this alliance, WA will leverage its comprehensive iGaming platform solutions and operational expertise to support Lottery's expansion. This collaboration includes a suite of services ranging from affiliate and lead generation strategies to comprehensive legal, compliance, regulatory, and financial management. The aim is to grow the Lottery brand and its earning potential in global markets over the coming years.

The global lottery industry is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rise of mobile and online lottery sales. WA, with its advanced WA solutions, is well-positioned to assist Lottery in capturing new opportunities and enhancing its presence in targeted markets.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA, expressed his excitement about the partnership:

"This is a fantastic step in the journey of WA, and we are excited to be on board with this esteemed lottery brand. We love their vision for creating a global destination for lotteries and are thrilled that Lottery has chosen us to be their operational partner. With over 200 team members worldwide, we are perfectly positioned to support and help them achieve their goals and see their vision come to life."

Matthew McGahan, CEO and Chairman of Lottery, added:

“Our new relationship with WA marks a pivotal moment in Lottery's growth strategy, especially in the burgeoning South American market. By leveraging WA's operational efficiencies and proven expertise in this region, we are poised to significantly enhance our global footprint. This collaboration allows us to concentrate more effectively on US ticket operations, the relaunch of the WinTogether sweepstakes business, and the roll-out of Sports.

“We are confident that our purchase of WA's robust platform and its comprehensive iGaming solutions will complement our vision for global expansion, helping to make Lottery a household name in the lottery domain worldwide.”

The Agreement reflects Lottery's commitment to global expansion and its ability to deliver tailored solutions in diverse global markets. WA's lottery vertical, WA, offers a unique toolkit for new lottery ventures, featuring a diverse range of over 70 global lotteries, personalized gaming options, and e-commerce platforms. These are complemented by an intelligent management system designed to enhance user engagement and scale to meet the needs of any lottery business.

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit .

About WA

WA is a B2B iGaming solutions provider offering a state-of-the-art iGaming WA, bespoke turnkey solutions, standalone products, and expert iGaming services across various verticals including WA, WA, WA, WA, and WA. WA is a fully scalable and customizable solution encompassing over 70 game providers, 6800+ games, and more than 80 payment methods. For more information, visit watechnology or contact ....

