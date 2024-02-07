High Fibre Snacks Market Forecast To 2032 | Report By Share, Growth, Emerging Trends At CAGR Of 9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Fibre Snacks Market Size

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“High Fibre Snacks Market ," The high fibre snacks market was valued at $24.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $56.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032.

The high fibre snacks market demand has been steadily increasing in recent years due to various factors. Consumers have become more health-conscious and are actively seeking out snack options that offer both convenience and nutritional benefits. The increase in awareness about the importance of a healthy diet and the impact of dietary fiber on overall health has led consumers to prioritize fiber-rich foods, including snacks. High-fiber snacks are seen as a way to support digestive health, maintain satiety, and regulate blood sugar levels. Digestive health issues, such as constipation and digestive discomfort, are prevalent among consumers. High-fiber snacks, particularly those rich in insoluble fiber, can help alleviate these concerns by promoting regular bowel movements and supporting gut health.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in consumer preferences toward healthier snacking choices. As individuals become more aware of the importance of a balanced diet and the role of fiber in maintaining optimal health, the demand for high-fiber snacks has experienced significant growth. Research has shown that a high-fiber diet offers numerous health benefits, including improved digestive health, weight management, and reduced risk of chronic diseases. Consumers actively seek snacks that not only taste delicious, however, also provide these health benefits.

Convenience plays a vital role in the popularity of high-fiber snacks. With today's fast-paced lifestyles, consumers seek snacks that are easy to grab on-the-go and require minimal preparation. High-fiber snacks such as fiber bars, granola bars, whole-grain crackers, and vegetable-based snacks provide a convenient and portable solution for those looking for a quick and nutritious snack. Furthermore, the high fibre snacks market has witnessed significant innovation and product diversification. Manufacturers have introduced a wide range of high-fiber snack options to cater to different tastes and dietary preferences. From fruit-based snacks and fiber-rich popcorn to savory vegetable chips, these innovative offerings provide consumers with an array of choices while meeting their nutritional needs.

On-the-go snacks with offerings of health benefits are the recent high fibre snacks market trends. A surge in the demand for convenience food has been witnessed over the past few years and this growth has been drastic in the emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Convenient food has become a regular source of nutrition for the consumers working in the corporate sector. This increases the number of adoptions of these products in the market. As high-fiber snacks are considered a convenience food, the growth and adoption of convenience food positively impacts the high fibre snacks market growth.

The high fibre snacks industry is segmented on the basis of nature, product, distribution channel, and region. By nature, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By product, the High Fibre Snacks Market Size is classified into cereal & granola bars, nuts & seeds, dried fruits, meat snacks, biscuits & cookies, trail mix snacks, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and others. Region wise, high fibre snacks market analysis cover North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). The key players profiled in this report are Hodgson Mill, Inc., Bearded Brothers, LLC, BiteBox, Ardent Mills, Pure Snacks Private Limited, General Mills Inc., Flowers Foods, Inc., Energy Bar Foods, Kellogg Company, and Grain Millers, Inc.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of nature, conventional segment dominated the industry in 2022 and is expected to offer high fiber snacks market opportunities to the manufacturers.

On the basis of product, nuts and seeds dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the high fibre snacks market forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America region accounted for the highest high fibre snacks market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

