Nestle Net Profit Up 4% At Rs 656 Crore For Oct-Dec

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Nestle India on Wednesday reported a 4.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 655.6 crore for the October-December quarter compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 628 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. In a regulatory filing, Nestle India said that its board of directors has approved the declaration of a third interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2023-24. The company has fixed the Record Date for the dividend as February 15.

Nestle India's revenue from operations for the December quarter has jumped 8.05 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,600 crore from Rs 4,257 crore a year-ago.

Nestle India follows the January-to-December financial year.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, the total income from operations clocked in at Rs 1.689 lakh crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 1.69 lakh crore from the previous year.

