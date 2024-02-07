Pickcel Digital Signage Enters The European Market With Clients In Germany And Austria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital signage leader, Pickcel, announces expansion into the European market, promising innovative solutions for businesses across the continent.

- Basudev Saha, CTO & co-founder of PickcelNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to broaden its global footprint, Pickcel , a leading digital signage software provider, has announced its expansion into the European market. This venture is set to change how European businesses engage with digital signage technology, offering state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of industries.Highlighting its success in various regions, including the MENA and North American markets, Pickcel has established itself as a key player in the digital signage industry. With a portfolio boasting clients like Mercedes, Amazon, and JW Marriott, the company has proven its capability to deliver top-tier digital communication solutions.Pickcel stands out for its responsiveness to customization requests, catering to unique business needs. The software's integration capabilities with external data sources make it ideal for customer engagement and automation, offering custom business apps and admin portals tailored to client specifications.Pickcel's solutions span across various domains, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, and transport. The company's approach is suitable for both small and medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, ensuring versatility and scalability.Working with several clients in Europe, including Mercedes-Benz in Germany , Allergosan (a healthcare research institute) in Austria, and BR Mağazacılık (a renowned retail chain in Turkey), Pickcel is already making its way into the European market. The expansion into Europe represents a significant step for Pickcel, targeting a market known for its innovation and technological advancement. The company aims to bring its expertise in digital signage to help European businesses enhance their communication strategies.Pickcel is actively seeking partnerships with local European businesses to tailor its offerings to the market's unique needs. The company's Digital Signage Reseller Partnership Program is an opportunity for regional players to collaborate and grow their businesses alongside Pickcel.Basudev Saha, CTO of Pickcel, emphasizes the company's vision to optimize communications in various forms. He notes, "With options for both cloud and on-premise deployment, Pickcel offers flexibility and choice to its customers, aligning with diverse business requirements."European businesses now have the opportunity to leverage Pickcel's proven expertise to enhance their communication strategies and engage with their audiences more effectively.Key features of the Pickcel software-All-in-One Platform: Pickcel offers a comprehensive solution for designing, publishing, and managing screen content through a single platform. This includes access to over 100 content templates, more than 60 content apps, and the proprietary design tool, Artboard.Content Scheduling Features: The platform enables users to schedule their content efficiently, automating the publishing process for streamlined operations.-Extensive Integration Options: Pickcel's software integrates with a variety of platforms, including social media, news outlets, weather services, and stock market feeds. Additionally, it can pull data from third-party tools like business intelligence dashboards and CRMs for on-screen display.-Device Compatibility: The software is designed to be hardware-agnostic, functioning seamlessly across numerous devices and systems such as Android, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Linux, and Samsung Tizen OS.-Custom Managed Services: Upon request, Pickcel provides managed services encompassing content distribution and network administration, among others, to meet specific client needs.About PickcelPickcel has established itself as a significant player in the digital signage software market, impacting various sectors like retail, hospitality, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company, with offices in Bangalore, India, and New York, USA, serves a broad client base. It boasts an impressive portfolio with over 5500 clients, including small and medium businesses as well as multinational corporations like Mercedes, Unilever, Radisson, Asian Paints, Uber, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC.Pickcel's software is powering over 100,000 screens in 30 countries, marking it as one of the fastest-growing digital signage software providers globally. The company actively seeks partnerships and collaborations with regional brands through its various partnership programs.

