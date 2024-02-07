Space Rovers Market 2020-2030 : Growth, Size ( USD 998.29 Million ), Industry Statistics, Top Companies, Global Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Rovers Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Space Rovers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Lunar Surface Exploration, Mars Surface Exploration, and Asteroids Surface Exploration) and Application (Commercial/Mining and Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".

Space Rovers Market Statistics 2020-2030 :

Mars surface exploration the global space rovers market valued $ 431.30 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 998.29 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2%.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global space rovers market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to large investments in the national space agency, NASA and favorable space regulations for commercial missions. Space rovers are special vehicles designed to traverse over rough, mountainous terrain of extraterrestrial bodies such as planets, moons, and asteroids.

A rover is equipped with cameras, sensors, robotic arms, and other equipment to map surroundings and collect rocks, soil, and water samples. They help to examine atmosphere of outer space entities before planning a human space exploration mission. Several space rovers have been sent on Mars, Moon, and even asteroids over past few decades to find traces of water and/or past life. In recent years, the market for space mining has gained traction and several space agencies are planning to launch rovers and orbiters to distinct celestial bodies to explore presence of different materials such as gold, platinum, silver, titanium, iron, aluminum, cobalt, and nickel.

By type, the market is categorized into lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, and asteroids surface exploration. The mars surface exploration segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to rise in investments for mars exploration missions by several space agencies such as NASA, JAXA, and ISRO. In addition, continuous developments in improving efficiency of rover missions has allowed scientists to equip rovers with modern technologies such as its robust design, fully autonomous maneuverability, superior entry, descent, and landing technologies. Such technologies enhance success rate of space missions . Moreover, the lunar surface exploration segment is anticipated to show a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to various moon exploration missions, such as NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, Chandrayaan-3, and Emirates Lunar Mission, planned in the upcoming years.

Rise in investments for space explorations across the globe and surge in investments in space mining are expected to drive growth of the global space rovers market. However, factors such as the high costs involved in space exploration missions and high chances of failure of space exploration projects are expected to restrain growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, supportive government regulations are expected to offer potential opportunities for the global space rovers market during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By type, the lunar surface exploration segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the commercial/mining segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players :

Space Applications Services NV/SA,

Astrobotic Technology, Inc.,

Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH,

ispace, inc.,

Maxar Technologies,

Motiv Space Systems, Inc.,

Honeybee Robotics,

Northrop Grumman,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Airbus S.A.S.

