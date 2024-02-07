Microcloud Hologram Planned To Join The Communications Industry Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Technology provider, today announced that it planned to join the Communications Industry Association.

The Communications Industry Association

is a cross-sectoral, cross-regional and cross-ownership national industry organization and non-profit social and economic group. The Association constantly promotes technological innovation, technology export, and industry development in the communications industry, and contributes to the economic development of the communications field. The business unit in charge of the Association is the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Association carries out industry management, information exchange, business training, international cooperation, consulting services, etc., with the main objectives of promoting industry technological progress, improving product quality, strengthening economic and technological cooperation between enterprises and institutions, promoting unity, improving the quality of member units and economic benefits, and promoting communication products to meet the ever-increasing global demand and improve competitiveness in the international market.

The Association holds regular meetings to exchange with each other the experience of internal reforms and the situation of research, development, production and sales in each unit, to analyze the dynamics of foreign technological development, to study the development of the industry, to analyze the market, to discuss countermeasures together, and to reflect the problems and needs to the relevant departments. Over the past few years, many of the proposals put forward by the Association have received the attention and support of the relevant departments.

The Association has also carried out useful work and made certain achievements in coordinating institutional research and standard formulation for new technologies and products, and organizing product development by member units.

HOLO planned to join the Communications Industry Association in order to promote the development of the communications industry in the field of information technology innovation, in order to accelerate the development of a new generation of information technology and the integration of industry information technology innovation.

