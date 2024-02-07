Food Preservatives Market To Reach USD 4.7 Billion By 2032 From USD 3.3 Billion In 2023 | CAGR Of 3.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising preference for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals drives the demand for food preservatives, as they extend the shelf life and maintain the quality of processed foods, meeting consumer expectations for freshness and taste. New York, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the Global Food Preservatives Market measure is expected to be worth around USD 4.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 3.3 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The Food Preservatives Market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of substances or compounds added to food products to extend their shelf life, inhibit spoilage, prevent microbial growth, and maintain overall freshness and quality. These preservatives play a crucial role in ensuring food safety, reducing food waste, and meeting consumer demand for convenient and long-lasting food items. They are employed in a variety of food and beverage categories to enhance product stability and maintain sensory attributes while complying with regulatory standards. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample @ request-sample/ Important Revelation:

Increasing Demand: Growing consumer demand for extended shelf life and natural preservation methods drives market growth.

Health and Wellness Trend: Rising awareness of healthier food choices encourages the use of natural and organic preservatives.

Product Innovation: Ongoing research and development for effective and sustainable preservatives fuel market expansion.

Changing Consumer Lifestyles: Busy lifestyles and a preference for convenience drive the demand for preserved and ready-to-eat food products.

Globalization of Food Supply: Expansion of the global food supply chain necessitates effective preservation methods for longer product shelf life.

Stringent Food Safety Regulations: Compliance with strict food safety regulations boosts the adoption of safe and approved preservatives. Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in preservation technologies contribute to the market's growth. Plan your Next Best Move. Purchase the Report for Data-driven Insights: Some of The Recent Developments Food Preservatives Market Are: Cargill Inc.:

2022: Launched "Altra Clean Label Solutions," a platform offering natural and clean-label preservatives alongside expertise in formulation and application.

2021: Partnered with Corbion to develop innovative bio-based preservatives. 2020: Expanded its portfolio of organic acid preservatives, catering to clean-label demand. Kemin Industries Inc.:

2023: Launched "KemGuardTM Nature," a line of plant-based antimicrobials derived from essential oils.

2022: Expanded its "Shield®" range of clean-label preservatives for bakery and meat applications. 2021: Developed new solutions for extending shelf life in plant-based beverages. ADM:

2023: Focused on expanding its natural preservative offerings through acquisitions and partnerships (e.g., Bio-Cote).

2022: Launched "HOMECRAFT by Ingredion" with natural preservatives for home cooks. 2021: Partnered with Kerry Group to develop clean-label solutions for meat alternatives. Koninklijke DSM N.V.:

2023: Collaborated with Evonik to develop sustainable bio-based preservatives.

2022: Launched "DelvoGuard® 100" for shelf life extension in dairy products. 2021: Introduced "Delvo®Clean" solutions for clean-label preservation in meat and poultry. BASF SE:

2023: Expanded its "Bactiguard®" antimicrobial packaging technology to various food applications.

2022: Launched "CelaneseTM InnoPreserve," a natural preservative derived from rosemary extract. 2021: Partnered with Döhler to develop solutions for extending shelf life in plant-based foods. Top Key Players

Cargill Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

ADM

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Galactic S.A.

Kerry Group Plc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Hansen Holding A/S Other Key Players Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 3.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 4.7 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 3.8% North America Revenue Share 34% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Request for Research Methodology to Understand Our Data-sourcing Process in Detail:

Report Segmentation

By Type Analysis

The food preservatives market is categorized into synthetic and natural preservatives. The dominant segment is synthetic preservatives, contributing 66% of the market revenue in 2022. Synthetic preservatives act as antioxidants, reducing moisture, slowing ripening, and preventing microorganism growth, enhancing fast food shelf life. Increased demand in meat, poultry, and snacks fuels this segment's growth.

The natural preservatives segment is poised for the fastest CAGR, driven by safety and convenience. Ingredients like neem oil and rosemary extracts meet the rising consumer preference for healthier choices, boosting the demand for natural food preservatives.

By Label Type Analysis

The food preservatives market is categorized into clean label and conventional segments based on label type. The dominant segment is conventional, contributing 63% of the market revenue in 2022. Conventional preservatives, encompassing methods like drying and pasteurization, enhance food shelf life. Antioxidants and antimicrobial preservatives are commonly used.

The clean-label segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR, driven by consumer preferences for natural, additive-free products. The clean label indicates products are free from chemical additives, with clear ingredient lists and natural processing methods.

By Function Analysis

In the food preservatives market, the dominant segment based on function is antimicrobial, holding the largest market revenue share at 76% in 2022. This preservative is crucial for preserving pharmaceuticals, food, and organic materials by preventing microorganism growth. Examples include Methyl, Ethyl, Propyl, Sorbic Acid, and Butyl Parabens, with significant applications in cosmetics and personal care products.

Antimicrobials control foodborne bacteria, inhibit spoilage microorganisms, and extend shelf life. The antioxidant segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, preventing food rancidity and preserving nutritional properties in high demand in the food industry.

By Application Analysis

In the food preservatives market, the dominant application segment is meat & poultry products, holding the largest market revenue share at 35% in 2022. The increasing demand for meat and poultry products, including seafood, propels this segment's growth. Preservatives like sodium lactate and potassium lactate are in high demand for poultry and meat, enhancing shelf life and combating bacteria. Antioxidants such as BHT and BHA in meat products preserve qualities by slowing rancidity in fats, sausages, and dried meats. The bakery products segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Type



Synthetic Preservatives Natural Preservatives

By Label Type



Clean Label Conventional

By Function



Antimicrobial

Antioxidant Other Functions

By Application



Meat & Poultry Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks Other Applications

Methodology Details

Impactful Driver: Technological Advancements

The food preservatives market is growing due to increased consumer preference for ready-to-eat foods with extended shelf life. The demand for natural food preservatives is rising as consumers prioritize food safety. Advances in food processing and packaging technologies contribute to the development of innovative preservatives, driving market growth.

Higher disposable incomes lead to increased spending on processed foods, reducing food waste and environmental footprints. The expanding food and beverage industry, especially in dairy products, witnesses high demand for common preservatives like sorbate, natamycin, and benzoate. This trend aligns with the growing population, rising incomes, and increased demand for dairy products, fueling the market's growth.

Restraining Factors

The market faces obstacles due to health risks associated with certain food preservatives. Sodium nitrate and sodium nitrite, commonly used in meat preservation, are linked to an elevated cancer risk. Allergic reactions, including hives, swelling, and breathing difficulties, can occur in individuals sensitive to preservatives. Additionally, preservative use may contribute to nutrient loss in food, diminishing the nutritional value of food products.

Growth Opportunity

The global food preservatives market is poised for rapid growth, driven by the surging demand for processed and packaged foods. With busy lifestyles and higher disposable incomes, consumers seek convenient food options with extended shelf life, making food preservatives crucial in the industry. The emphasis on reducing food waste also contributes to the market's expansion. Moreover, the preference for natural and organic preservatives, such as vinegar, salt, and spices, presents growth opportunities. Consumers increasingly favor clean-label products, spurring demand for safe and convenient food options and fostering trends in natural and organic food preservatives.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America claimed the dominant position in the food preservatives market, holding the largest revenue share at 34%. The region's growth is fueled by a rising demand for safe food options and a push to reduce food waste. Developed economies like the US, Canada, and Mexico witness increased consumer preference for natural and minimally processed foods due to heightened health concerns.

The market in North America is further boosted by a surge in the consumption of ready-to-eat packaged food products. Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the forecast period, driven by a growing demand for dairy products and increasing needs in the food industries.

By Geography



North America



The US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

