Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Worth $ 101 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 7.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market booms! Reaching US$101 billion by 2032 from US$50.4 billion in 2023 (7.9% CAGR).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report by Component (Solutions, Services), Business Segment (Sales and Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Order Management, and Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium-Sized Organizations), Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Government, Automotive, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 50.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning Industry:

.Regulatory Compliance:

Businesses today face an increasingly complex regulatory environment, making compliance and risk management critical concerns. ERP systems are instrumental in helping organizations navigate this complexity by providing tools to manage financial reporting, data privacy, and industry-specific regulatory requirements. An ERP can automate compliance processes, ensuring that businesses adhere to laws and standards, reducing the risk of costly penalties and reputational damage. Moreover, ERP systems offer robust data security features and audit trails, essential for protecting sensitive information and managing risks in an era where cyber threats are escalating. The need to mitigate risks and ensure compliance efficiently drives organizations toward ERP solutions, contributing to the market's expansion.

.Rising Need for Integrated Business Operations:

The increasing need for integrated business operations is a primary driver of the market. As businesses expand and their operations become more complex, the demand for systems that can consolidate processes across various departments-such as finance, HR, procurement, and supply chain management-grows. ERP systems offer a unified platform that streamlines data flow between different business functions, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. This integration eliminates data silos, improves accuracy, and facilitates real-time information sharing, enabling companies to respond swiftly to market changes. The desire to achieve operational excellence and maintain competitive advantage drives organizations to adopt ERP solutions, fueling market growth.

.Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements, particularly the shift toward cloud-based ERP solutions, significantly drive the ERP market. Cloud ERP offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes. The adoption of cloud technology has been accelerated by its ability to support remote work environments, a necessity in the contemporary business landscape. Cloud-based ERP solutions provide real-time access to data from anywhere, enhancing collaboration and productivity. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into ERP systems, enabling predictive analytics and automation of routine tasks. This evolution in ERP technology attracts businesses aiming to leverage digital transformation strategies to improve their operations and strategic planning.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the report:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

.Microsoft Corporation

.Oracle Corporation

.SAP SE

.The Sage Group Plc

.TOTVS S.A

.Unit4 (Advent International)

.Workday Inc.

.Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

Enterprise Resource Planning Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

.Solutions

.Services

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market based on the component. This includes solutions and services.

By Business Segment:

.Sales and Marketing

.Finance and Accounting

.Order Management

.Others

Finance and accounting hold the largest market share as they are managing financial transactions, budgets, and compliance is essential for any business to function effectively.

By Deployment Type:

.On-premises

.Cloud-based

On-premises dominate the market as they provide businesses with greater control over their data and security.

By Organization Size:

.Large Organizations

.Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Large organizations accounted for the largest market share as they typically have more financial resources to invest in ERP systems.

By Vertical:

.BFSI

.Manufacturing

.Healthcare

.Education

.Government

.Automotive

.Others

Manufacturing accounted for the largest market share as manufacturing companies typically have complex operations involving various departments such as production, inventory management, quality control, and supply chain management.

By Region:

.North America

oUnited States

oCanada

.Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oAustralia

oIndonesia

oOthers

.Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUnited Kingdom

oItaly

oSpain

oRussia

oOthers

.Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oOthers

.Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to the growing adoption of ERP software by small and medium-sized companies and increasing investments by ERP vendors.

Enterprise Resource Planning Market Trends:

ERP systems are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. These technologies enhance data analysis, automation, and predictive insights, leading to smarter decision-making and process optimization. Besides, ERP vendors are developing industry-specific solutions tailored to the unique needs of various sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and finance. These specialized solutions offer deeper functionality and faster implementations. Moreover, ERP systems are becoming more data-centric, with built-in analytics and business intelligence tools. This empowers businesses to gain actionable insights from their ERP data for better planning and forecasting.

Ask analyst for customization:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse other reports:

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market:

Industrial IoT Market:

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market:

Mobile Hotspot Router Market:

Plastic Packaging Market:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 631-791-1145

email us here