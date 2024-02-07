Fort Lauderdale's Leading Design Authorities Unveil Their Favorite Luxury Flooring Destination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The city's top design experts are turning to one luxury hardwood company to enhance their projects in 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When seeking a quality foundation for design projects that are equal parts durable and elegant, Florida's foremost interior designers and architects can often be spotted at one award-winning location: European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale. The award-winning luxury hardwood company counts many of the region's most renowned design experts among their clientele, in addition to homeowners seeking premium materials for their properties.

Nestled in the vibrant cultural landscape of Fort Lauderdale, European Flooring's gallery has been setting new standards in premium hardwood flooring. As two-time recipients of the Luxe RED award for Best Flooring in the Nation, European Flooring has become a trusted choice for those seeking quality hardwood planks that can withstand the wear and tear of everyday life without compromising their sophisticated appearance.

The Fort Lauderdale gallery, meticulously curated to resonate with the city's artistic spirit, serves as an inspirational haven for both commercial and residential design projects. All of their luxury hardwood collections are strategically showcased to emphasize the unique features of the wood, providing clients with a visual journey that sparks creativity. The walls encase a diverse array of hardwoods to cater to different design aesthetics, from rich walnuts to bright white oak varieties.

“European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale is an exceptional choice for anyone seeking top-quality flooring solutions in the Fort Lauderdale area. From the moment I walked into their gallery, I was impressed by their extensive selection of flooring options, their knowledgeable staff, and their commitment to customer satisfaction. The quality of their hardwood floors is truly remarkable, and you can see and feel the difference in their craftsmanship,” shared Spencer Rohde, a residential client of European Flooring.

European Flooring's exclusivity as a vendor of Legno Bastone , a family-run European hardwood company with over five generations of expertise, truly sets them apart. Sourced from old-growth trees and carefully preserved, each Legno Bastone plank exudes durability, resilience, and timeless elegance. Both European Flooring and Legno Bastone are dedicated to sustainable production, working meticulously to replace and preserve trees in the forests in which they operate.

European Flooring seamlessly integrates old-world refinement with contemporary innovation. All of their planks are enhanced with special finishes and treatments to optimize the wood's durability, longevity, and beauty. Each plank is infused with the company's signature marine-grade core for optimal protection against moisture and humidity. This feature ensures the hardwood maintains its beautiful appearance in South Florida's tropical climate.

To further fortify their planks, European Flooring uses a UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish. This all-natural solution is free from harmful VOCs (volatile organic compounds) to provide clients with high levels of personal and environmental safety. These special features help the company stay true to its commitment to quality, longevity, and expert craftsmanship, resulting in planks that stay strong and appealing for decades.

While the quality of Legno Bastone hardwood is evident even through digital representations, the true beauty of each plank comes to life in European Flooring's Fort Lauderdale gallery. More than just a showroom, European Flooring has a bona fide gallery that offers visual stimulation and artistry.

Physical visits to the Fort Lauderdale gallery go beyond providing a mere glimpse of the end result; they provide an opportunity to streamline the entire design process. European Flooring's dedicated team guides clients through collections, explains product details, and assists with installation setups. European Flooring is proud to offer end-to-end service that facilitates the building or renovation process, including installations performed by their in-house Legno Bastone-trained team - one of the only two in the world.

“I highly recommend European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale for all your flooring needs. Their use of European white oak, combined with the expertise of their installers, results in an exceptional finished product. With their unparalleled craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, European Flooring has truly set the bar high in the flooring industry,” expressed Shane Jacobs, European Flooring client.

The Fort Lauderdale gallery invites commercial and residential design enthusiasts to elevate their design projects with European Flooring's high levels of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

For additional design inspiration and company updates, follow European Flooring on their social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach,@europeanflooringofftlauderdale and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity. For more information about European Flooring, visit or contact 1-888-995-9433.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is a prominent name in the luxury hardwood flooring industry, celebrated for their high-quality Legno Bastone planks and dedicated customer service. With galleries across South Florida and now Salt Lake City, European Flooring continues to provide discerning clients across the nation with premium hardwood flooring solutions.



Lindsey Kollasch

European Flooring

+1 786-801-7317

