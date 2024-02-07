Kuwaiti Parliament Unanimously Passes Head Of State Allocation Bill

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a draft law concerning the allocations of the head of state in both first and second deliberations.

All the 53 members of parliament present at today's session voted for the bill.

The law draft stated in its first article that the allocations for the head of the state hits KD 50 million (US 162 million) annually, and deducted from the state budget.

As per the second article, the conditions for the entitlement of members of the ruling family to these allocations are determined by an Amiri order.

The third article stated that it shall be effective from December 17, 2023.

It unanimously approved a law draft concerning the additional budget of ministries and governmental institutions for the fiscal year 2023-2024 with 52 votes, to the value of KD 50 million (US 162 million). (pickup previous)

