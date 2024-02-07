Kuwait Deputy FM Receives US Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and issues of mutual concerns. (end) zhm

