ROBIT'S FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULT TO BE PUBLISHED ON 21 FEBRUARY 2024

Robit Plc will publish its financial statements release 2023 on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at around 9.00 EET. The release will be available on the company's website at after publishing.

Analyst, investor, and press conference

A press conference for analysts, investors, and media will be held on the same day 21 February 2024 at 13.00 EET. The report will be presented by Robit's Group CEO, Arto Halonen and Group CFO, Ville Peltonen. The conference will be held in English.

The conference can be viewed as a live webcast at . Participants can ask questions during the webcast through the video platform's chat function.

The conference can also be attended in person at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. Please register for the event by Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 15.00 EET by sending an email to ... .

The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company's website at after the press conference.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

