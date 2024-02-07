Canned Wine Market Surges To USD 1,561.0 Million By 2030, Reflecting An 14.5% Growth | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Canned Wine Market was valued USD USD 605 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1,561.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Canned Wine Market” , by Product Type (Sparkling Wine, Still White Wine, Still Red Wine, Rosé), Package Size (250 ml (8.4 oz), 375 ml (12.7 oz), 187 ml (6.3 oz)), Sales Channel (Hypermarket/supermarket, Wine Shops and Specialty Stores, Club Stores, Liquor Stores, Online Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Canned Wine Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD USD 605 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,561.0 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 14.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type , Package Size , Sales Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Union Wine Company Underwood Sample of Companies Covered MANCAN Wine The Infinite Monkey Theorem Lila Wines

Market Overview

The Canned Wine Market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by shifting consumer preferences and convenience. Canned wine offers portability, portion control, and reduced environmental impact. With a surge in outdoor activities and a demand for on-the-go packaging, the market has seen increased adoption. Key players are innovating with diverse varietals and premium offerings in sleek, recyclable cans. Millennials and Gen Z, seeking convenient and sustainable options, are contributing to market expansion. Factors such as longer shelf life, ease of recycling, and cost-effectiveness further propel the canned wine industry. As the market continues to evolve, collaboration between wineries and can manufacturers is fostering creativity and market competitiveness.

Advantages of Canned Wines over Traditional Packaged Wines

The advantages of canned wines over traditional packaged wines emerge as a key driver propelling the growth of the Canned Wine Market. Canned wines offer a multitude of benefits, including enhanced portability, reduced environmental impact through recyclability, and convenience for on-the-go consumption. The lightweight nature of cans not only makes them more travel-friendly but also minimizes shipping costs, contributing to overall sustainability. Additionally, the single-serving format reduces wastage and allows for portion control, appealing to a diverse consumer base. The growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, coupled with the perception of cans maintaining wine quality, positions canned wines as a compelling choice for modern consumers, thereby driving the market forward.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Advantages of Canned Wines over Traditional Packaged Wines Convenience and Portability

Opportunities:



E-commerce Growth Global Market Expansion

E-commerce Growth

The flourishing E-commerce landscape stands as a significant opportunity for the Canned Wine Market, fostering accessibility and convenience for consumers. As online shopping continues to witness exponential growth, the canned wine industry can strategically leverage this platform to broaden its reach and cater to diverse consumer segments. The digital marketplace provides a unique avenue for brands to showcase their offerings, engage with customers, and streamline distribution channels. E-commerce platforms facilitate direct-to-consumer sales, allowing canned wine producers to establish a more direct relationship with their audience, communicate brand narratives, and capitalize on the increasing trend of online alcohol purchases. Embracing the digital realm opens up avenues for targeted marketing, promotions, and seamless transactions, enhancing the overall market potential for canned wines.

The market for Canned Wine is dominated by North America.

North America commands the Canned Wine Market, with the United States and Canada emerging as pivotal contributors to this dominance. In the United States, the market has experienced robust growth, propelled by a dynamic consumer base seeking convenience and innovative packaging. The American market's embrace of canned wines aligns with trends favoring sustainability and on-the-go options. Similarly, Canada has witnessed a surge in canned wine popularity, driven by urban lifestyles and outdoor activities. Both countries showcase a strong presence of key industry players, emphasizing premiumization and diverse varietals. The regional dominance is attributed to evolving consumer preferences, a culture of experimentation, and the strategic positioning of canned wines as a versatile and eco-conscious choice in North American markets.

The Sparkling wine Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Sparkling wine emerges as a dominant segment in the Canned Wine Market, capturing consumer preferences and driving market growth. The effervescence and celebratory nature of sparkling wines make them particularly well-suited for the convenience and portability offered by canned formats. This segment capitalizes on the trend of consumers seeking refreshing and accessible options for various occasions. The appeal of canned sparkling wine extends beyond traditional wine-drinking settings, finding favor at outdoor events, picnics, and social gatherings. Key players in the canned wine industry are strategically focusing on innovating and diversifying their sparkling wine offerings, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the market. The rise of sparkling canned wines showcases a dynamic synergy between product innovation and evolving consumer lifestyles.

Segmentations Analysis of Canned Wine Market: -



By Product Type:



Sparkling Wine



Still White Wine



Still Red Wine

Rosé

By Package Size:



250 ml (8.4 oz)



375 ml (12.7 oz)

187 ml (6.3 oz)

By Sales Channel:



Hypermarket/supermarket



Wine Shops and Specialty Stores



Club Stores



Liquor Stores

Online Retail

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

