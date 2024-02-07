Nykredit Realkredit A/S And Nykredit Bank A/S Publish Supplement No 5 To Joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Bank A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 5 to joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 5 dated 7 February 2024 to joint €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 12 May 2023.
Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Senior Unsecured Notes.
The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.
