The global data center rack power distribution unit market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global data center rack power distribution unit market looks promising with opportunities in the colocation and hosting markets. The major drivers for this market are expanding usage of efficient power management in data centers, surging need for cooling systems increases with rising temperatures in data centers, and rapidly growing digital data and cloud-based services across the globe.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies data center rack power distribution unit companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Insights



Non-intelligent will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for power and load monitoring capabilities in data centers.

Within this market, colocation will remain the largest segment. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of major players in this region

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the data center rack power distribution unit market by product type (intelligent, non-intelligent, metered, and switched), construction (smart power distribution unit and traditional/basic power distribution unit), data center type (colocation, hosting, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Intelligent

3.3.2: Non-Intelligent

3.3.3: Metered

3.3.4: Switched

3.4: Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Construction

3.4.1: Smart Power Distribution Unit

3.4.2: Traditional/Basic Power Distribution Unit

3.5: Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type

3.5.1: Colocation

3.5.2: Hosting

3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region

4.2.1: North American Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type: Intelligent, Non-Intelligent, Metered, and Switched

4.2.2: North American Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type: Colocation, Hosting, and Others

4.3: European Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

4.3.1: European Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type: Intelligent, Non-Intelligent, Metered, and Switched

4.3.2: European Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type: Colocation, Hosting, and Others

4.4: APAC Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

4.4.1: APAC Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type: Intelligent, Non-Intelligent, Metered, and Switched

4.4.2: APAC Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type: Colocation, Hosting, and Others

4.5: ROW Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

4.5.1: ROW Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type: Intelligent, Non-Intelligent, Metered, and Switched

4.5.2: ROW Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type: Colocation, Hosting, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Construction

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Data Center Type

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Schneider Electric

7.2: Cyber Power Systems

7.3: Eaton

7.4: Enlogic

7.5: Cisco Systems

