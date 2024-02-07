Ovation Sienna Hills Earns 2024 Customer Experience Award From Pinnacle Quality Insight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Erick Lorenzana, Executive Director, Ovation Sienna HillsST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ovation Sienna Hills , an active senior living village, is thrilled to announce that it has received the 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight for the third consecutive year.This prestigious award recognizes Ovation Sienna Hills' outstanding customer service and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide. Ovation was recognized across several categories, including dining service, quality of food, variety of food/menu choices, transportation needs, dignity and respect, and combined average.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and compassion exhibited by our team, who strive tirelessly to make every resident's journey with us an extraordinary and fulfilling experience, sates Sarah Silva, President of Ovations' management organization, Arete Living .“This accolade is not just an award; it is a reflection of the genuine care and commitment that defines our senior living communities."Ovation Sienna Hills' Executive Director, Erick Lorenzana, thanks his team for their role in achieving this award.“Thank you to my incredible team for their compassion and dedication to serving our residents,” Lorenzana states.“This is our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service and care. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this success, and here's to many more milestones ahead."Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that Ovation Sienna Hills has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.“It is our pleasure to congratulate Ovation Sienna Hills for their well-deserved achievement in winning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, HCP's CEO.“As this award is based on employee feedback, it demonstrates the dedication that Ovation Sienna Hills has towards providing its employees with an exemplary working experience while ensuring their clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers.”Throughout 2023, Ovation Sienna Hills engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Leaders and teams used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.Discover more about Ovation Sienna Hills' commitment to excellence by visiting OvationSiennaHills .About Ovation Sienna HillsOvation Sienna Hills offers an active lifestyle for seniors who want to live retirement to its fullest. Living options include independent living, assisted living, memory care, and female-only memory care in St. George Utah. Managed by Arete Living, the team lives their mission“to enhance the life of every person we serve.” Find out more at OvationSiennaHills.About Pinnacle Quality InsightPinnacle Quality Insight, acquired by HCP in 2023, is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with an extensive 26-year history in senior care and senior living, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys annually. Working with more than 2,500 care providers across all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Pinnacle is a trusted authority in recognizing excellence. For more information, visit .

