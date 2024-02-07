10 Avamere Communities Earn 2024 Customer Experience Award From Pinnacle Quality Insight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avamere Communities Earn the 2024 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award

Avamere Communities is thrilled to announce that it has received the 2024 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award at 10 of its senior living communities.

- Sarah Silva, President, Arete LivingTIGARD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avamere Communities , senior living managed by Arete Living , is thrilled to announce that it has received the 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight at 10 of its senior living communities.The award-wining communities include:.Avamere at Cheyenne in Las Vegas, Nevada.Avamere at Englewood Heights in Yakima, Washington.Avamere at Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Oregon.Avamere at Hermiston in Hermiston, Oregon.Avamere at Moses Lake in Moses Lake, Washington.Avamere at Mountain Ridge in South Ogden, Utah.Avamere at St. Helens in St. Helens, Oregon.Avamere at Wenatchee in Wenatchee, Washington.Suzanne Elise in Seaside, Oregon.The Stafford in Lake Oswego, OregonAs long-time winners, this prestigious award recognizes Avamere Communities' outstanding customer service and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide. These senior living communities were recognized across several categories, including quality of food, dining service, safety and security, dignity and respect, and overall satisfaction, among others.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and compassion exhibited by our team, who strive tirelessly to make every resident's journey with us an extraordinary and fulfilling experience,” states Arete Living President Sarah Silva.“This accolade is not just an award; it is a reflection of the genuine care and commitment that defines our senior living communities."Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that Avamere Communities has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.“It is our pleasure to congratulate Avamere Communities for their well-deserved achievement in winning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, HCP's CEO.“As this award is based on employee feedback, it demonstrates the dedication that Avamere Communities has towards providing its employees with an exemplary working experience while ensuring their clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers.”Throughout 2023, Avamere Communities engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Leaders and teams used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.Discover more about Avamere Communities' commitment to excellence by visiting AvamereCommunities .About Avamere CommunitiesAvamere Communities offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care across six states. Managed by Arete Living, the team lives their mission“to enhance the life of every person we serve.” Find out more at AvamereCommunities.About Pinnacle Quality InsightPinnacle Quality Insight, acquired by HCP in 2023, is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with an extensive 26-year history in senior care and senior living, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys annually. Working with more than 2,500 care providers across all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Pinnacle is a trusted authority in recognizing excellence. For more information, visit .

