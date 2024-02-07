With 5% CAGR, Sports Medicine Market Size Worth USD 10.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Medicine Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sports medicine market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Sports Medicine Market Report by Product (Body Reconstruction, Body Support and Recovery, Body Monitoring and Evaluation, Compression Clothing, Accessories), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Specialty Clinics, Fitness and Training Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global sports medicine market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sports Medicine Industry:

Technological Advancements in Sports Medicine:

Innovations like 3D printing for orthopedic solutions, advanced arthroscopic techniques, and biologics, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies, are improving treatment options. These advancements allow for more precise diagnostics, minimally invasive (MI) procedures, and faster recovery times, catering to the increasing need for effective and efficient patient care. The integration of wearable technology and tele-rehabilitation platforms further supports real-time monitoring and personalized treatment plans, enhancing the overall patient experience. The continuous advancements in technology is encouraging the adoption of new techniques and equipment, making treatments affordable and appealing to a wider audience, including professional athletes and active individuals seeking to minimize downtime and optimize performance.

Increase in Sports Injuries and Awareness:

The rising participation in sports and physical activities, along with a heightened focus on fitness and wellness, is leading to higher incidences of injuries, ranging from acute sprains and strains to more serious ligament tears and joint dislocations. This is increasing awareness among athletes and recreational sports enthusiasts about the potential long-term impacts of injuries and the benefits of seeking specialized medical care. Educational campaigns and initiatives by sports organizations and healthcare providers emphasize the importance of proper training, equipment, and early intervention, catalyzing the demand for sports medicine services and products designed to prevent, diagnose, and treat sports-related injuries.

Health Insurance and Sports Medicine Coverage:

Insurers are recognizing the long-term benefits of preventive care and early intervention in sports-related injuries, which is increasing the coverage of sports medicine consultations, treatments, and rehabilitation services. This is making sports medicine more accessible to a wider population and encouraging individuals to seek professional care for injuries that might have previously been ignored or self-treated. Additionally, this shift in insurance policies is lowering the financial barriers to accessing specialized sports medicine care.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Sports Medicine Industry:

Arthrex

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medtronic PLC

Wright Medical Group

Bioventus LLC

Stryker Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine

RTI Surgical Holdings

Breg

Conmed Corporation

Performance Health International Limited

Bauerfeind AG

KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Ask Analyst for Sample Report:

Sports Medicine Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

● Body Reconstruction

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Orthobiologics

Prosthetics

● Body Support and Recovery

Braces and Supports

Physiotherapy

Thermal Therapy

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Electrostimulation Therapy

● Body Monitoring and Evaluation

Cardiac Monitoring

Respiratory Monitoring

Hemodynamic Monitoring

Musculoskeletal Monitoring

● Compression Clothing

● Accessories

Bandages

Disinfectants

Tapes

Others

Body reconstruction exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the growing demand for surgical and rehabilitation solutions following sports injuries.

By Application:

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spin

Knee injuries represent the largest segment. They are one of the most common injuries among athletes and require extensive medical intervention and care.

By End-User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Specialty Clinics

Fitness and Training Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Hospitals hold the biggest market share, as they are primary centers for conducting surgeries and providing comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation services for sports injuries.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to the high participation rate in sports, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising investment in sports medicine research and development (R&D).

Global Sports Medicine Market Trends:

Personalized medicine in sports is gaining traction through the introduction of customized treatment plans based on genetic makeup, biomechanics, and health history of individuals. This approach aims to optimize injury recovery times, enhance performance, and lower the risk of future injuries by tailoring interventions to the specific needs of each athlete.

Additionally, the incorporation of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in sports medicine is transforming injury prevention and rehabilitation. Wearable devices and sensors collect vast amounts of data on the performance, physiological responses, and movement patterns of athletes. Advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) algorithms then process this data to identify potential injury risks, monitor recovery progress, and recommend adjustments to training regimens.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ + +1 631-791-1145

email us here