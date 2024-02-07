Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 20 Russian Missiles Over Kyiv And On Its Approaches

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of February 7, air defense forces destroyed about 20 enemy missiles over Kyiv and on approaches to the city.



That's according to the city military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024. The enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the Russian Federation. The air raid alert in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles entered the capital in several waves from different directions," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration.

According to him, the air defense forces intercepted about 20 enemy missiles.

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building and a service station in Holosiivskyi district. Cars caught fires and power lines were damaged.

Power grids were also damaged in Dniprovskyi district.

Repair teams of power engineers are already working to restore power supply.

Information about the damage and victims is being updated and clarified, Popko said.

"Another missile strike proves once again that the enemy will not give up on continuing the missile terror against Kyiv. Therefore, I once again urge Kyiv residents and guests of the capital not to ignore air raid warnings. And don't forget to support and help the air defenses and all the Defense Forces," Popko emphasized.

As earlier reported, at least six people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7.