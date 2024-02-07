Number Of Those Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Grows To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, 13 people, including a pregnant woman, have been injured in an enemy missile attack.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, 13 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack," Klitschko wrote.

He noted that 10 of them, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district.

In addition, three people were injured in Dniprovskyi district. Two of them were hospitalized, and one was treated on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were activated in Kyiv and other cities.

An emergency power outage occurred in Dniprovskyi district following the Russian missile attack. The heating supply main was damaged on the left bank of the capital.

Air defense forces and means destroyed about 20 enemy missiles over Kyiv and on approaches to the capital.