In Mykolaiv, 12 People Wounded, 40 Houses Destroyed In Morning Attack

As a result of the morning attack on Mykolaiv, 12 people were injured, one was killed, and the number of private houses that were destroyed grew to 40.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of houses destroyed in the morning attack on Mykolaiv has now increased to 40. As many as 12 people were injured but were treated on the spot. One person died in the hospital from his injuries. The missile hit in the middle of a private sector street, creating a huge crater and damaging a gas pipeline," the mayor said.

According to him, all services are currently working at the sites of enemy missile and Shahed drone strikes, eliminating the consequences, and providing psychological assistance to people.

As reported, an employee of the regional branch of the Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine was killed in Russia's airstrike on Mykolaiv. Twenty residential buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged and a large-scale fire broke out.