Ukraine's Power Grid Stable Following Massive Attack, No Outages Planned PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's power system remains stable following Russia's massive air attack: no outages are planned.
Prime Minster of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Another Russian massive combined attack on Ukrainian cities. The enemy used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones. The Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv came under attack," the Prime Minister said.
According to Shmyhal, casualties were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region and in the capital. The injured people are being provided with all necessary assistance. One person was killed in the Mykolaiv region.
In Mykolaiv, 12 people wounded, 40 houses destroyed in morning attack
"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire at the site of falling debris. Damage was caused to residential and energy infrastructure. Power engineers are already working to restore power supply. At the same time, the power grid remains stable and no power outages are planned," stressed Shmyhal.
Number of those injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
grows to 13
He thanked the Air Force for their professional work that saved many lives.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's missile attack and morning shelling on February 7 left some consumers in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv without electricity.
