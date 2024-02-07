Zelensky On Missile Attack: Six Regions Came Under Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two people were killed and more than 10 people were injured in the morning enemy missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Another massive Russian air attack against our country. Six regions came under enemy fire. All of our services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of this terror. In Mykolaiv, dozens of houses were destroyed and one person was killed. More than ten people were injured in Kyiv, and two have been reported dead as of now. There may be people underneath the rubble,” the President posted.

According to him, some communications, including high-voltage cables, were damaged in the capital. Work is currently underway to repair everything as soon as possible.



































































Two people were injured in Kharkiv, and one was rescued. Rescuers are currently on the scene in the Lviv region, Zelensky wrote.

“My condolences to all who have lost loved ones. We will definitely retaliate against Russia; terrorists will always face the consequences of their actions. I am grateful to all of our medics, rescuers, and utility workers. I thank everyone who cares about our country and saves and assists people,” he posted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defenses forces were operating in Kyiv and other cities.