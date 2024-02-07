Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept 44 Air Targets: 29 Missiles, 15 Combat Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of February 7, the enemy launched several waves of strikes across Ukraine, using various means of air attack – combat UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

"As a result of combat operations, the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets: 26 Kh-101 / Kh-555 / Kh-55 cruise missiles; 3 Kalibr cruise missiles; 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs," the post reads.

In total, the Russians used 64 means of air attack: 20 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs (launched from Chauda - Crimea); 29 Kh-101/ Kh-555/ Kh-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (Engels, the Caspian Sea); 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (Sevastopol, Kursk); 3 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (Novorossiysk); 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (Cape Tarkhankut – Crimea; the Voronezh region); 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (the Belgorod region).

Anti-aircraft missile troops and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and EW systems were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

