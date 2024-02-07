Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan: 19.44 Percent Of Voters Voted By 10:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
Voter turnout until 10:00 a.m. has been announced in the snap
presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Farid Orujov, head of the Information Centre of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) secretariat, said this at a press
conference held at the Election Information Centre of the CEC.
He noted that 1,259,371 people voted by 10:00 a.m. Voter turnout
was 19.44 percent.
The number of reporting stations is 6493.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are
being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, the presidential
candidate of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, who was
nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, the presidential candidate
of the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the presidential
candidate of the Grand Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the
presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat, the
presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party,
dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and Fuad Aliyev, who was
nominated by himself, are fighting.
