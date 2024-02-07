Azerbaijani Oil Price Steadily Increase In Global Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani oil has been steadily increasing in
global markets.
A barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has gone up by $1.55, reaching
a trading value of $83.81, Azernews reports.
A general rise in oil prices has also been observed worldwide.
Brent crude oil on the London InterContinental Exchange Futures
(ICE) increased by $0.11, reaching a trading value of $78.68.
Simultaneously, the price of light crude oil at the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.19, reaching a standing
value of $73.45.
