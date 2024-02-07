Voting In Ukraine Begins Amid Air Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections held
in Azerbaijan on February 7, voting began at the polling station
established at Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine, Azernews reports.
600 citizens of Azerbaijan are registered voters in Ukraine.
Voting will last until 19:00 local time.
Voters from Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv, Sumy, Poltava, and other
regions will come and vote during the day.
It should be noted that, as a result of a Russian missile strike
on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, today, there was an explosion.
Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported.
A weather warning has been declared in the country since the
morning.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107821619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.