Voting In Moldova Begins In Extraordinary Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Voting has begun in Moldova for the extraordinary presidential
election of the President of Azerbaijan. A polling station
established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the capital, Chisinau,
has opened, Azernews reports.
100 citizens of Azerbaijan are registered at the polling
station.
All conditions for free voting have been created at the polling
station.
Observers are watching the process.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are
being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, a presidential
candidate from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj,
nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, a presidential candidate
from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, a presidential
candidate from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, a
presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan People's Front
Party, Gudrat, a presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan
Party, dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and self-nominated
Fuad Aliyev are competing.
It should be noted that today presidential elections are held in
Azerbaijan. Seven candidates have been registered for the
presidential election. Five of them were nominated by political
parties, and two - on their own initiative. On January 9, the
registration of the presidential candidacy was completed.
The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the
voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the
country.
So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the
elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international
organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.
The elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including
the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have
been established in the territories liberated from occupation.
49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani
citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More
than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these
polling stations.
190 international media organisations took part in the
elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as
international observers.
On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters
whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to
the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107821617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.